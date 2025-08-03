Savannah Chrisley Tells Older Sister Lindsie to ‘Lose Our Last Name’ In Explosive New Show Trailer 

Proving there’s no end in sight for their feud, Savannah Chrisley had some harsh words for her older sister Lindsie in their family’s new reality TV show, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

In the new show’s trailer, Savannah made it clear where she stands while reflecting that she and other Chrisleys reflect on their “own family members” betraying them.

“The prosecutor read the letter Lindsie wrote to the FBI,” Savannah said about her older sister. “We’re no longer family, lose our last name.”

Grayson Chrisley also chimed in about Lindsie’s letter. “I mean, your blood will screw you over than a stranger definitely will.”

The family’s feud started shortly after Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, as well as tax evasion and conspiracy. They were convicted and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. The sentence was later reduced by around two years each in September 2023.

President Trump later pardoned the couple.

Nanny Faye Chrisley confirmed that the rift between Savannah and Lindsie continues to impact the family. “The family’s been torn apart,” Nanny said.

Indicating the distance between the family members has only extended, Nanny said, “Because it was always like this, and now it’s like this.”

Savannah further stated in the trailer, “With my parents gone, our household is completely divided. I told my parents I don’t know if it can ever be repaired, honestly.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality premieres as a two-night event Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime

The Trailer Dropped Just Weeks After Lindsie Revealed Why She Changed Her Last Name

The trailer for The Chrisleys: Back to Reality dropped just weeks after Lindsie revealed why she dropped her famous name. She now goes by “Lindsie Landsman” on Instagram.

“For a long time, I very much battled with carrying my maiden last name,” Lindsie said in a recent episode of her The Southern Tea podcast. “And with me carrying that last name came public association.”

Lindsie then noted that the Chrisley name also came with “assumptions of all different kinds.” She also pointed out that there was “weight” she felt she never asked for.

“And I do think it’s fair to say that contrary to what some people believe, the Chrisley last name, while it did start with [reality show] Chrisley Knows Best – and we all collectively were doing that project together – outside of that, that name did not create income or opportuity for me,” Lindsie said.

She further noted that the Chrisley name became “very problematic” for her.

Lindsie previously stated her current relationship with Savannah Chrisley was “nothing.” She also claimed that her younger sister has “never privately” reached out to discuss the “apparent” issues.