Savannah Chrisley Believes Her Family Will Need ‘Intensive Week-Long Therapy’ After Parents Julie and Todd’s Prison Release

As Julie and Todd Chrisley continue to serve their lengthy prison sentences, their daughter Savannah reveals the first thing she wants to do when the former reality TV stars are free.

Videos by Suggest

While chatting with her grandmother, Nanny Pam, during the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah said her family will need “intensive therapy” after Julie and Todd are released from prison.

The couple was sentenced to a combined 19-year sentence. They both reported to their sentences in early 2023.

Todd is currently serving 12 years for fraud and tax evasion. He was denied an appeal in 2024. Meanwhile, Julie’s appeal was initially granted, but a judge later upheld her 7-year sentence.

Savannah pointed out that she has spoken to her mother about the therapy session. “I said, ‘If we’re going to actually all come back together, there needs to be an intensive, week-long therapy that we all go to and has everything.'”

When Nanny Pam agreed with that plan, Savannah said, “Because that’s the only way that anything’s gonna be resolved.”

Savannah Chrisley Also Opened Up About Moments Her Parents Are Missing

The Chrisley Knows Best stars further spoke about the moments that Julie and Todd are missing while they are in prison.

Savannah mentioned her recent breakup with boyfriend, Robert Shiver, and how she missed the support her parents would have given her. “When Robert and I broke up, when my mom was like, ‘I just wanna be there… just through all of it,'” Savannah explained. “Yeah. And she can’t.”

Julie and Todd also missed her brother Grayson’s high school graduation.

“Grayson going to college,” Nanny Pam said. “And the sad part about that is you can never get those things back. They’re gone. They’re in the past.”

“And that’s why I think we have to, as a family, pull together, forgive and try to move forward,” Nanny Pam pointed out. “We’re not promised tomorrow and [there’s] nothing we can do about yesterday, and we can only live for today.”

Nanny Pam also said that she and Juie’s father are old and struggling with multiple health issues. “We’ve lived over most of our life. I mean, hopefully we got another maybe ten years to go or so, but you never know.”

“I just want my family to be ready when it’s their time,” Nanny Pam added. “Because we never know what time when God’s gonna call us home.”



