Savanah Guthrie Heats Up ‘Today Show’ With Leather Look

Savannah Guthrie rocks some pretty awesome looks while she’s filming the Today Show, but one of her recent looks has to be one of the best, yet least expected, outfits we’ve seen her in some time. The look is surprisingly saucy for the morning show sweetheart, but it’s the perfect ensemble for the colder weather.

Savannah Guthrie Looks Cool While Keeping Warm

Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at one of her boldest outfits yet. Guthrie has made a habit of sharing the day’s look with her 1 million followers and each outfit displays a new facet of Guthrie’s style profile.

Not Her Typical Look

Though she tends to stick with brightly colored sundresses or a smart blouse and skirt combination, one of her latest outfits shows an entirely different side of the longtime morning show anchor. That’s not to say that we don’t absolutely adore Guthrie’s habit of wearing rich colors and bright patterns, we’re just not used to seeing her wearing so little color.

Guthrie paired a short sleeve black ribbed top with some edgy black leather pants and matching over the ankle-length boots. While filming outdoors, the mom-of-two wore one of the most gorgeous coats we’ve ever seen. The coat appeared to be a dark pink color and was covered with a black lace-like pattern that made it look all the more elegant.

Check Out The Pic Below

We never would have imagined seeing a morning new show anchor wearing leather pants on the air, but now that we have, we know how much we’d missed out on! The cozy yet cool outfit is the perfect fit for the changing season. Even while wearing all black, Guthrie still looked as bright and bubbly as ever.

We would have been afraid that the darker colors would leave her looking grim but it turned out to be completely flattering for the Today star. It’s such a great look that we think this outfit should make a repeat appearance later this year.