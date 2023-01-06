Sarah Jessica Parker Released New Shoes To Ring In The New Year, And This Is The Pair That Has People Talking The Most

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

We’re in constant awe of Sarah Jessica Parker. Along with amassing a stellar acting portfolio, Parker has managed to cultivate her name into an internationally recognized brand.

Parker has her own fragrance line, multiple wine and spirit collaborations, and—most notably—a luxurious Italian-made footwear collection called SJP.

In fact, her dazzling shoes have an equally star-studded following. Here’s the most recent pair of shoes to catch the attention of Parker’s famous friends.

SJP Rings In 2023 With Massive Shoe Drop

There’s nothing like starting off the year with a good wardrobe refresh. Of course, no one knows this better than Carrie Bradshaw’s real-life counterpart, Sarah Jessica Parker.

To kick off the new year, Parker recently released her “Resort 2023” line, featuring over a dozen new shoe styles. To mark the momentous occasion, Parker posted an Instagram photo of her many new kicks. In the caption, Parker teased all of the updates the brand is seeing with the new line.

“Color, sparkle, our very first platform (!) and a brand new shoebox ‘to boot.’ We hope this brings you some cheer as we embark upon 2023. W​e can’t wait to see how you wear them. X, SJ,” Parker wrote.

There are plenty of fun and colorful shoes to admire in the photo. Truly, some of these heels are so gorgeous that we would gladly suffer through the pain for just a couple of hours of looking this glamorous.

However, according to Parker’s famous friends, there is definitely a front-runner amongst the footwear—and it may be the brand’s most comfortable and practical pair yet.

SJP Puts Its Spin On The Classic Mary Jane

While countless fans rushed to the comments of Parker’s post to announce their favorite new pair, fellow actress and fashionista, Naomi Watts, announced which shoes caught her eye. “The Mary Jane’s in the front!!” Watts wrote, followed by a couple of raised-hands emojis.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg echoed Watt’s sentiment. “I’m feeling the front sparkles Maryjanes!” Trachtenberg asserted.

We can’t say we’re surprised! Over the past few years, the Mary Jane shoe has seen a huge resurgence in women’s fashion. It’s one of those styles that never really went away, but as ’90s and ’00s styles have returned to the mainstream, people are falling in love with this classic shoe all over again.

SJP currently offers two variations of the classic (and comfortable!) Mary Jane. First there’s the “Tartt.” According to the SJP website, this style was named after famed author Donna Tartt. With its muted shine and subtle buckle, this heeled Mary Jane is marketed as a “true everyday shoe.”

However, if the Tartt is just a bit too casual for your taste, SJP also offers the “Celine.” This shoe offers a similar silhouette with a taller heel and a larger, bejeweled buckle.

These pairs are proof that Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to keep her designs both modern and classy! Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be trying to secure a pair of these gorgeous shoes before they inevitably sell out.

