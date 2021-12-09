Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Rare Look At Teen Son At ‘SATC’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker brought two dates to the And Just Like That… premiere: husband Matthew Broderick and 19 year-old son James Wilkie Broderick. The trio posed on the red carpet for the HBO Max show’s premiere at the Museum of Modern Art.

Father and son both looked dapper in their suits, while Parker wowed in a pink and gray custom dress and cape made by Oscar de la Renta. James is Parker and Broderick’s oldest child, followed by twin daughters Marion and Tabitha. The teenager recently started attending Brown University.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick attend HBO Max’s premiere of “And Just Like That” at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Drama Surrounding The ‘SATC’ Sequel

The highly-anticipated Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That… will be available to stream on HBO Max, and fans can’t wait. The show will see Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis returning to play their iconic roles. Kim Cattrall will not be a part of the show, to the dismay of many fans.

The reason for her absence? Onset feuding between her and Parker. While Parker largely remains silent on the topic, Cattrall has made many public statements about the relationship between the two actresses.

In a 2017 interview, Cattrall said, “The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over…Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer….I don’t know what her issue is. I never have.” She also said the two were colleagues, not friends. The rift was so serious Cattrall initially didn’t want to return for the two Sex and the City movies.

The actress’ refusal to reprise her role also meant pumping the brakes on a purported third Sex and the City movie. “I’m lucky enough to have a choice, not that I haven’t worked for it, but I have it,” the actress said last year after being asked about another movie. “It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do.”

Parker’s Response

Parker’s only response to Cattrall’s claims? “I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” she said in a 2018 interview when asked about Cattrall’s previous comments. “I always think what ties us together is this experience – it was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives.”

No such animosity exists between Parker and fellow co-stars Nixon and Davis. The three actresses are excited to continue telling this story for fans around the world. “I think young women still really relate to this story,” Parker told Vogue. “It’s about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street.”

