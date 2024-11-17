Sara Haines Walks off ‘The View’ Set After Whoopi Goldberg Makes Wild Comment

A rather interesting remark from longtime co-host Whoopi Goldberg prompted Sara Haines to hilariously walk off The View set.

While celebrating Goldberg’s 69th birthday, The View co-hosts did a segment called “Whoopi’s Favorite Things.” Among the items was a giant wheel of cheese with her face on it.

“I always wanted my face on cheese,” Sara Haines declared, with Whoopi Goldberg added, “I like to be eaten from time to time.”

WHOOPI'S FAVORITE THINGS: #WhoopiGoldberg is celebrating her birthday by sharing her Italian and travel-inspired favorites! Get the details: https://t.co/8tR5NjmrTb pic.twitter.com/JoeNlgOxN6 — The View (@TheView) November 13, 2024

As the studio audience laughed and applauded the joke, Haines jokingly walked off the stage. She stepped back in front of the camera seconds later and laughed as she gave Goldberg a big hug.

“Never mind,” Goldberg stated after the hilarious NSFW moment. However, the jokes didn’t stop there. As she stated, “If you would like a chance to win a wheel just like this one…” Haines added, “And eat Whoopi Goldberg.”

“That’s right,” Goldberg added with a laugh.

Meanwhile, along with celebrating her 69th birthday, Whoopi Goldberg was named the face of Ami’s fall/winter 2024 campaign. Per the fashion brand, the campaign “depicts the essence of Whoopi herself: a contagious smile, charismatic stature and tender glance.”

Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Bakery Accusation

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg continues to double down on her comments about a bakery that unexpectedly canceled her birthday treat order.

During her birthday episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg claimed that a New York City bakery refused to make a dessert for her. She insinuated that the reasoning was due to political differences.

“They said that their ovens had gone down” Goldberg continued. “But folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them. It’s not… because I’m a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics.”

Following the comments, the bakery’s owner, Jill Holtermann, responded to the comments. She claimed that Whoopi was made aware of the issue in advance. It was due to a boiler issue.

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,’” Holtermann told Entertainment Weekly. “We have so many things going on with my boiler,’ because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”

Holtermann pointed out that declining Goldberg’s order had nothing to do with politics. “It was not because of political [affiliations].”

Whoopi stood her ground and responded to the bakery owner’s claims.

“It does seem a little odd that when we called a few weeks before my birthday and we were told they couldn’t process the order for my birthday because of an equipment failure,” Goldberg stated in the follow-up video. “But somehow they were able to accept an order of a different 48 of the same dessert when somebody else called without using my name.”



