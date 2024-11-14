Whoopi Goldberg Says She ‘Likes to Be Eaten From Time to Time’ in Shocking TV Moment

In a hilarious turn of events, Whoopi Goldberg caused quite a stir on The View set when she made a comment about being “eaten.”

While celebrating her 69th birthday, Goldberg received a special wheel of cheese as she was on set with her The View co-host.

“I always wanted my face on cheese,” co-host Sara Haines declared while looking at the wheel of cheese. To which, Whoopi Goldberg replied, “I like to be eaten from time to time.”

As the audience laughed and applauded the comment, Haines jokingly walked off the show’s set. She quickly returned and embraced the birthday girl.

“Nevermind,” Whoopi Goldberg stated. “This is a wheel of authentic Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy, and this has been aged for 24 months and it’s a testament to Italian tradition and quality.”

Whoopi Goldberg Claims a Bakery Refused to Make Her Birthday Dessert Over Political Issues

Also during her birthday episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg claimed that a New York City bakery refused to make a dessert for her due to political differences.

As she was being served delicious desserts from Charlotte Russe, a favorite of her late mother, the longtime The View host brought up the bakery incident. “Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me,” she stated. The remark caused noticeable displeasure in the audience.

“They said that their ovens had gone down” Goldberg continued. “But folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them. It’s not… because I’m a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics.” Whoopi Goldberg continued.

She reassured the audience that it wasn’t a big deal for her. “But that’s okay, because you know what? Listen, this is my mother’s celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today.”

Following the episode, the bakery’s owner, Jill Holtermann, rebuked Goldberg’s claim. She said that The View host had initially requested the desserts two weeks ago, but there was an issue with the bakery’s boilers.

“I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now,'” Holtermann told Entertainment Weekly. “We have so many things going on with my boiler,’ because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything.”

Holtermann noted that declining Whoopi’s order had nothing to do with politics. “It was not because of political [affiliations].”