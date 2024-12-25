Santa Cruz Pier Collapses, Sends 3 People Into the Ocean in Wild Video

A section of a pier in Santa Cruz, California, collapsed into the Pacific Ocean on Monday after high surf hit the coast, sending three city workers into the water.

The Wharf, a bustling public pier in Santa Cruz, is home to numerous restaurants. Shortly after 1 p.m., the pier was evacuated and closed, restricting access to all but emergency responders.

According to a report by the Salinas Californian, two city workers were rescued by lifeguards. Meanwhile, a third managed to save themselves after the incident.

Harrowing footage shows city workers still on the remains of the pier floating in the chaotic ocean.

A restaurant on the Santa Cruz Wharf, damaged during a storm surge last December, was being dismantled by city construction crews when the structure unexpectedly collapsed.

The damaged pier was already closed due to storm damage, and luckily, had no visitors when it collapsed.

Santa Cruz’s Mayor Weighs in on Pier Collapse

The incident was “the result of very strong waves crashing into it,” Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley explained at a press conference, per ABC News.

“We believe that everyone that went into the water is now accounted for and safe,” Keeley added.

Approximately 150 feet of the wharf, including a newly renovated section, collapsed under the force of the tide. It also sent construction equipment plunging into the water.

A $4 million restoration project is in progress at the wharf to repair damage caused by previous storms, Keely explained to ABC News.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was also updated on the partial collapse of the Santa Cruz Wharf. In a post on X, his press office said the state’s Office of Emergency Services is working with local officials.

“Residents and visitors should avoid the area and follow local guidance,” the press office cautioned.

The Santa Cruz Wharf has announced that the Wharf and nearby beaches will remain closed “until further notice.” Officials are urging residents to avoid the area due to “hazardous debris” floating in the water.

“The ocean is not messing around today,” the announcement warned. “These are life (and property) threatening conditions … You are risking your life and those of the people that would need to try and save you by getting in or too close to the water.”