Sandra Lee Breaks off Engagement

Celebrity chef and television personality Sandra Lee has ended her engagement to actor and producer Ben Youcef, bringing their nearly five-year relationship to a close.

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Lee confirmed the decision in a public statement on Instagram, explaining that she chose to end the engagement after what she described as deep personal reflection. She emphasized that the decision was not made quickly or lightly, but rather followed careful consideration about her future and personal direction.

“After a great deal of reflection, I’ve made the decision to end my engagement,” she wrote. This hasn’t been an easy or quick decision. Life has a way of bringing both extraordinary joy and unimaginable challenges. Over time, those experiences shape you in ways you don’t always see until you pause long enough to listen to yourself.”

The couple began dating in 2021 after meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic and became engaged later that year. They made their relationship public in early 2022 and frequently appeared together at events and on social media, sharing details of their travels and time spent with Youcef’s children.

Sandra Lee Says The Split Was Amicable

In her statement, Lee described Youcef as a “kind, wonderful man” and expressed gratitude for their time together. She also made clear that the separation was amicable and rooted in mutual respect, noting that she wishes him well moving forward.

Lee, 59, indicated that the split marks a significant personal transition. She noted that this is the first time in her adult life that she finds herself fully single, calling the experience both “scary and exciting” as she looks ahead to a new phase centered on personal growth and clarity.

“I want to thank you all for your love and thoughtfulness, and for supporting me through the decisions that I make as I move through this extraordinary life. With Love, Light and Peace-Sandra,” she concluded her lengthy statement.

The split marks the conclusion of a high-profile relationship that unfolded largely in the public eye, while also signaling a new chapter for Lee as she moves forward independently.