san-francisco-police-made-106-drug-arrests-in-weeks-ahead-of-super-bowl

During Super Bowl weekend in San Francisco, police tackled more than just football fans, making a surprising number of drug-related arrests.

An estimated 1.3 million people traveled to Northern California for Super Bowl LX, and it appears drug dealers were preparing to accommodate them.

Ahead of the big game, San Francisco Police officers reported having quite a busy January. The department made 106 arrests, seizing over 4,800 grams of narcotics, and confiscating 3 firearms.

The police got down to business with a series of buy-bust operations through the SFPD’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). They also served a search warrant that uncovered a veritable jungle of 2,729 marijuana plants in the Bayview District. The buy-bust stings alone led to 53 arrests and took 4,586.3 grams of narcotics—including fentanyl, meth, and cocaine—off the streets, along with 2 firearms.

San Francisco Police Made 53 Drug-Related Arrests in a Single Day Leading Up to the Super Bowl

SFPD’s Fugitive Enforcement Recovery Team (FRET) had a Super Bowl-worthy performance on Jan. 28, racking up 53 arrests in a single day. The operation tackled outstanding warrants, drug offenses, and firearm-related charges, leading to the seizure of 218 grams of illegal narcotics and 1 firearm.

The DMACC’s partnership with local, state, and federal agencies continues to be a game-changer for drug enforcement. The numbers speak for themselves: in 2025 alone, law enforcement seized 342 lbs. of drugs and made 6,722 arrests, including 736 dealers. Since the DMACC kicked off in May 2023, SFPD officers have taken over 1,025 lbs. of narcotics off the streets—351 lbs. of which were fentanyl—and made more than 12,826 arrests, including 2,399 suspected drug dealers.

Even with the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, San Francisco Police are keeping their game face on, tackling the city’s drug crisis by taking suspects off the streets and holding drug dealers accountable.

Although arrests have been made, these investigations are ongoing.