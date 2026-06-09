Major Theme Park Ride ‘Got Stuck While Vertically Tilted’

Nearly a year after its debut, Cedar Point’s ride Siren’s Curse continues to be plagued by issues, including numerous instances of getting stuck while in the vertically tilt position.

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According to Cleveland’s Fox 8 News, the roller coaster experienced separate technical delays this past weekend, including a period when the ride was stuck in a vertical position.

One park visitor captured the ride in its tilted position for nearly half an hour.

“Siren’s Curse at Cedar Point gave riders quite the experience on Saturday as it got stuck while vertically tilted,” the park visitor wrote in a post on X. “This lasted almost 30 minutes, with riders facing straight down. A mechanic had to manually return riders to an upright position from the top.”

While speaking to the media outlet, Cedar Point officials compared the issues to a vehicle’s “check engine” light. In one instance, they said the ride’s safety system detected a condition that required the ride to pause for inspection.

“Its safety system performed as designed, keeping all guests safe,” the amusement park further shared in a statement.

Cedar Point also stated that, following the complete systems check after each delay, Siren’s Curse was restarted, and the ride was able to continue.

The Ride First Opened in June 2025

Siren’s Curse first opened at Cedar Point in June 2025. It is claimed to be the tallest, longest, and fastest tilt coaster.

“Often spoken of – but never spotted, the sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to the land above Cedar Point and attempt to entrap you in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation,” the ride’s description reads. “Located across from Iron Dragon and near the Cedar Point Marina, Siren’s Curse is set to lure its riders in. Will you answer the siren’s call?”



The ride’s top speed is 50 miphs with an elevation of 160 feet. Its duration is 120 seconds (2 minutes).

However, Siren’s Curse is notorious for experiencing glitches and downtimes. On its very first day of operation, the ride suspended riders in the tilt position for approximately 10 minutes.