sami-sheen-shows-off-plastic-surgery-results-in-barely-there-halloween-costume

Showing off what her money paid for, Sami Sheen unveiled her new breast implants while dressed as a Victoria’s Secret angel for Halloween.

The 20-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards debuted her new assets while wearing a white push-up bar with matching lace underwear. She then wore a Victoria’s Secret loosely-tied silk bathrobe and white angel wings.

She posted a series of photos on Instagram and tagged Victoria’s Secret in the caption.

Sami Sheen previously revealed that she underwent a breast augmentation procedure in Nov. 2023. “Guess who got a new rack todayyyy,” the OnlyFans model shared at the time. Amid her procedure recovery, she admitted her new implants were “so uncomfy.”

“Holy hell feels like the implants r in my armpits,” she stated alongside a photo of herself in bed resting. “& the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight.”

Sami Sheen’s mother, Denise Richards, admitted to being against the procedure. “I’m trying to talk her out of it,” she said at the time. “Because, and the reason why I’m getting them out is I didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19… And it’s not an easy surgery. It’s painful!”

Despite being initially against the procedure, Richards was supportive of her daughter.

Sami Sheen Goes Under the Knife Against, This Time For Her Nose

Months after getting her breast implants, Sami Sheen revealed she was having more plastic surgery. This time it was for her nose, a rhinoplasty.

“I wanted a nose job for the past 5 years,” she explained this past August. She pointed out that her original nose was “too droopy and too big for [her] face.”

She further admitted that she would have to photoshop every single one of the photos she took of herself. “Because it photographed horribly,” she said about the nose.

Sami went through with the surgery, and while it was successful, the recovery wasn’t what she expected. “I did feel nauseous from the anesthesia and pain meds,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Story. “Which happened during my last surgery, too, so I guess my body is just sensitive to that stuff.”

Despite her post-op struggles, Sami debuted her new nose. “It’s only day 2 of recovery, and I already feel like a new woman,” she wrote in her Instagram Story.

Sheen went on to add, “I’m so so happy I finally got my dream nose.”