The Salary Needed To Afford A Home In Your State—Where Do You Fall?

Due to the current market, the difficulty of becoming a homeowner has become a popular headline. While demand outweighing supply was a feature of much of 2020 and 2021, the rising interest rates recently are boxing out potential buyers.

That said, buying and selling homes is a part of life, and whether you are looking to buy your first home or change your current living situation, finding the right home ultimately comes down to budget and income. A popular standard since the 1980s has been the “30% Rule” which simply states that no more than 30% of your gross income should be spent on housing costs.

In a recent analysis by GOBankingRates, the financial service broke out the minimum salary needed in every state in order to afford the “average” home. For this report, GOBankingRates followed the 30% Rule, found the average home price in 2021 using Zillow, and factored the mortgage cost by assuming a 30-year fixed loan with a 20% down payment and interest rate of 6.29%. The full methodology is available at the end of their report. Here’s what they found:

Alabama: $64,222

Average home value: $201,656

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,059.68

Alaska: $102,513

Average home value: $332,437

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,915.91

Arizona: $98,929

Average home value: $441,026

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,402.08

Arkansas: $60,151

Average home value: $174,123

Monthly mortgage payment: $949.82

California: $153,805

Average home value: $785,652

Monthly mortgage payment: $4,344.58

Colorado: $114,889

Average home value: $490,848

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,145.02

Connecticut: $102,703

Average home value: $372,658

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,380.62

Delaware: $88,663

Average home value: $347,728

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,891.03

Florida: $95,717

Average home value: $397,367

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,250.38

Georgia: $79,932

Average home value: $308,459

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,749.44

Hawaii: $181,266

Average home value: $1,012,084

Monthly mortgage payment: $5,267.80

Idaho: $101,664

Average home value: $468,187

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,569.52

Illinois: $82,274

Average home value: $262,698

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,730.71

Indiana: $68,527

Average home value: $216,473

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,216.92

Iowa: $68,353

Average home value: $190,046

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,166.55

Kansas: $69,582

Average home value: $203,630

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,224.47

Kentucky: $66,147

Average home value: $194,198

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,086.84

Louisiana: $66,987

Average home value: $210,980

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,133.29

Maine: $94,248

Average home value: $351,259

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,088.79

Maryland: $98,650

Average home value: $407,849

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,360.73

Massachusetts: $131,904

Average home value: $593,274

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,468.61

Michigan: $73,093

Average home value: $228,841

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,381.80

Minnesota: $88,607

Average home value: $332,282

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,934.40

Mississippi: $60,159

Average home value: $162,815

Monthly mortgage payment: $890.85

Missouri: $69,528

Average home value: $225,808

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,297.62

Montana: $98,610

Average home value: $436,375

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,427.65

Nebraska: $74,544

Average home value: $235,764

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,468.79

Nevada: $103,420

Average home value: $466,756

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,526.66

New Hampshire: $115,167

Average home value: $440,717

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,874.16

New Jersey: $118,727

Average home value: $467,759

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,144.07

New Mexico: $77,936

Average home value: $288,250

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,567.57

New York: $97,524

Average home value: $367,223

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,214.32

North Carolina: $82,239

Average home value: $310,569

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,738.12

North Dakota: $79,735

Average home value: $277,872

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,578.28

Ohio: $70,941

Average home value: $208,655

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,296.42

Oklahoma: $62,647

Average home value: $177,979

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,003.49

Oregon: $117,544

Average home value: $519,395

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,963.10

Pennsylvania: $81,125

Average home value: $262,698

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,612.50

Rhode Island: $108,176

Average home value: $432,324

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,632.09

South Carolina: $77,599

Average home value: $283,988

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,530.19

South Dakota: $79,878

Average home value: $287,137

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,693.12

Tennessee: $75,930

Average home value: $289,085

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,581.75

Texas: $84,601

Average home value: $303,546

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,906.24

Utah: $114,938

Average home value: $570,266

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,086.99

Vermont: $101,295

Average home value: $352,648

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,261.62

Virginia: $91,220

Average home value: $372,792

Monthly mortgage payment: $2,104.99

Washington: $128,641

Average home value: $619,223

Monthly mortgage payment: $3,496.48

West Virginia: $59,660

Average home value: $136,981

Monthly mortgage payment: $738.09

Wisconsin: $80,943

Average home value: $260,805

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,622.62

Wyoming: $80,082

Average home value: $315,824

Monthly mortgage payment: $1,696.47

Given the mean salary in the U.S. is around $54,000 per year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are some alarming numbers. For single-person households, even in the cheapest state of Arkansas, the minimum salary needed for an average home exceeds the median wages of American workers.

More often than not, home buyers also have expenses that are not included in monthly living expenses. As such, when crunching numbers, you need to include extra expenses such as student loan debt or other monthly expenditures that are not included in the data. Additionally, housing costs are more than just a mortgage: taxes, home repairs, and insurance should all factor in if you’re shooting for the 30% Rule.

That said, there are financing options available that can allow those on the lower end of the earning scale the ability to purchase a home. Talking to a financial expert and looking at your unique budgeting needs is always the first step in prepping for any major purchase.

