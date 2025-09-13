Sadie Robertson Says ‘Duck Dynasty’ Fame Was ‘Sometimes a Challenge to Navigate’

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff has shared more about her experiences growing up in such a famous family. Naturally, it didn’t come without it challenges.

Sadie Robertson is the granddaughter of Duck Commander CEO Phil Robertson, who persisted in the public eye after the end of Duck Dynasty in 2017. She became the host of Whoa That’s Good podcast, where she continued to spread advice and faith.

Families across the U.S. got to finally check back in with their favorite family on June 1, when Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiered on A&E. This time, the show centered on Willie and Korie Robertson, including their children, such as Sadie.

On June 2, The Nashville Christian spoke with Sadie Robertson, where she opened up about her time growing up in the spotlight.

How ‘Duck Dynasty’ Shaped Sadie Robertson

“I started out in the spotlight at 14 or 15, and it was sometimes a challenge to navigate,” she said. “I imagine it was a bit like being the kid of a pastor.”

That apt comparison shows the responsibility and eyes she felt in equal measure. “I was trying to carry the legacy of my family well but was doing it in the midst of the struggles of life and high school.”

Having to mix the regular struggles of life alongside the unique pressure of being part of a nationally-loved show was strenuous for her. However, she had her family going through the exact same thing.

“A lot of times when people get famous at a young age, they feel so lonely, but we did it with our whole family,” she said. “I had my entire family in on it with me, and that made it a real blessing.”

Naturally, looking back on her journey, she’s grateful for the life and experiences she’s had. Sadie said she can see “so much grace” from her journey, and that it gave her the right perspective for the next stages of her life.

You can find Sadie Robertson in Duck Dynasty: The Revival, alongside her podcast Whoa That’s Good.