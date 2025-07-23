‘Sad News Today’: Classic Rocker John ‘Poli’ Palmer Has Died

John “Poli” Palmer, former multi-instrumentalist of the band Family, has died.

Videos by Suggest

The band announced Palmer’s passing through a brief statement shared on their Facebook page.

“Sad news today,” the band’s message began. “Our pal and Family’s multi-instrumentalist, Poli Palmer, has passed away. No details, but we’ll update you as we know more. Our thoughts are with Anna and the family. RIP.”

John ‘Poli’ Palmer performing with the English rock group Family on ‘Top of the Pops’ in 1971. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

According to Louder, Palmer joined Family in 1969, replacing Jim King, who left due to “erratic behaviour.” Palmer appeared on the albums A Song For Me (1970), Anyway (1970), Fearless (1971), and Bandstand (1972) before leaving the band in 1973, prior to the release of It’s Only A Movie.

Before joining the band, Palmer played with various groups, including The Hellions (with Jim Capaldi and Dave Mason of Traffic), the psych band Blossom Toes, blues rockers Bakerloo, and Matthews Southern Comfort. He also performed at the 1969 Isle of Wight Festival with the folk-prog group Eclection.

John ‘Poli’ Palmer’s Career After Exiting Family

After leaving Family, Palmer collaborated with Peter Frampton, Linda Lewis, and Elkie Brooks. He also contributed to Pete Townshend’s 1982 album All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes and Kevin Ayers’ 1986 album As Close As You Think. Additionally, he continued working with former Family frontman Roger Chapman on the Streetwalkers project and his solo albums.

In 1985, he released his solo album Human Error, featuring former King Crimson members Boz Burrell and Mel Collins, and composed the music for the 1976 rock opera Hero.

Palmer was involved in the Family reunion from 2013 to 2016, during which the band performed their own concerts and appeared at various music festivals. The reunion also featured Roger Chapman, Rob Townsend, and Jim Cregan, bringing the group’s iconic lineup back together.

“He was with Roger on the Family and Friends tour a few years back. I’m glad I got to see them,” one fan wrote in the comments under the band’s announcement of Palmer’s passing. “He gave Family some interesting flavors. Great musician,” another fan wrote.

“Superb musician. Sad loss to music,” a third fan added.