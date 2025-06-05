sabrina-carpenter-rocks-daisy-dukes-in-new-teaser

Sabrina Carpenter is teasing her latest single like a girl boss on a mission, rocking Daisy Dukes so short they might as well be a denim thong.

On Monday, Carpenter captured fans’ attention sporting the micro shorts in a social media video. In the clip, the 26-year-old singer stands by the side of a dusty road, dressed in high heels, a white button-up, and revealing cutoff shorts, with a suitcase by her side.

A truck drives by without stopping, ignoring her outstretched thumb. She looks clearly annoyed and quickly tries to flag down another car.

“Oh boy,” she deadpans in a voice-over.

Of course, fans were buzzing over the “Espresso” singer’s new look.

“SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER,” one fan exclaimed. “Do you do weddings? Like, as the bride and I’m the other bride,” a second fan wrote, taking their shot. “Sabrina Carpenter is so damn beautiful she is literally perfection!” yet another fan gushed.

Sabrina Carpenter’s New Daisy Dukes Look is in Support of Her New Single

Carpenter later dropped that the video was connected to the launch of her new single, “Manchild.”

“This one’s about you!!” Carpenter wrote in a follow-up Instagram post , “‘Manchild’ is out this Thursday, 6/5 (at) 8 pm EST. Special 7 (inch) vinyl available now.”

This will be Carpenter’s first release since the success of Short n’ Sweet, which debuted at No. 1 in September, according to Variety. The album was recently reissued as a deluxe edition, featuring bonus tracks like “Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton),” “15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman,” and “Bad Reviews.”

Since the release of Short n’ Sweet in August, Carpenter has embarked on her debut arena tour to support the album. After touring across the United States and Canada throughout the fall, she continued her journey this spring with performances across Europe.