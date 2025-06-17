Sabrina Carpenter Claps Back At ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Album Cover Art Critic

Refusing to put up with negativity against her art, Sabrina Carpenter clapped back against some criticism over her “Man’s Best Friend” album cover art.

Days after the singer-songwriter shared a snapshot of her seventh studio album cover, an X user reposted the image and wrote, “Does she have a personality outside of s-x?”

Sabrina Carpenter quickly responded to the album cover critic with, “Girl yes and it is gooooooood.”

My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” 🐾

is out on August 29, 2025.



i can’t wait for it to be yours x



The album’s cover art features Carpenter on her hands and knees as a man grabs her by the hair. The singer dons a black, short dress with matching black heels.

“My new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ is out on August 29, 2025,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now.”

The album’s lead single, “Manchild,” was released on Jun. 5.

Sabrina Carpenter Recently Spoke About Those Who ‘Complain’ About Her ‘Risqué Performances’

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina Carpenter stated she found it “funny” that people complain about her “risqué performances.”

“It’s always so funny to me when people complain,” she said. “They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this. But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly, you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show.”

She also spoke about the criticism towards her hit song “Juno” and her performances during her Short n’ Sweet tour.

“There are so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions,” she said. “But those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads, you’ll hear more introspective numbers.”

Carpenter then noted she finds irony and humor in all of the criticism because it seems to be a “recurring theme.”

“I’m not upset about it, other than I feel mad pressure to be funny sometimes,” she pointed out.

She further explained how. The criticism seems to align with what she calls “a time where women have been picked apart more and scrutinized in every capacity.”

“I’m talking about every female artist that is making art right now,” she added. “It’s something that keeps coming back. We just have to grow thicker skin, but they don’t have to learn how to shut their mouths.”