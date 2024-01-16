Ryan O’Neal’s Son Slams Emmys for Leaving Actor Out of In Memoriam Segment

Ryan O’Neal’s son isn’t happy after the Emmys snubbed the TV actor. The late icon wasn’t featured in the ceremony’s in-memoriam segment.

While O’Neal’s son Patrick didn’t watch the Emmys, he learned that the ceremony didn’t honor O’Neal. The news hit Patrick hard, and he took to social media to vent his frustration.

“Wasn’t watching #Emmys but someone let me know they left my dad out of the ‘in memoriam,’” Patrick posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Kind of wish I didn’t know right now but I would’ve found out. Sad and mad is a paralyzing combo.”

O’Neal wasn’t the only one who didn’t feature during the ceremony. Several other prominent actors didn’t make the cut either. The late Ray Stevenson, known for Rome, Dexter, and Black Sails, was also absent.

Likewise, the ceremony didn’t feature Julian Sands, who passed after a hiking accident, the late actor Raquel Welch, The Wire actor Al Brown, and longtime host Jerry Springer.

Ryan O’Neal’s Son Honors Him

After his father’s death, Patrick made sure to honor him. He created a memorial to honor his accomplishments and life. He wanted to document his legacy.

“I am in the process of planning my dad’s memorial and celebration of life for late January and everyone who should be there will be there and it will be amazing, trust me,” Patrick wrote via Fox News. “This will be a tribute to the man, his family, his love of boxing, and his legendary career as an actor. I have my work cut out for me because Ryan took about 3 million photos and saved 700 thousand of them.”

Patrick laid his father to rest alongside his longtime love Farah Fawcett, who passed away in 2009. The two were on-again-off-again but remained united until Fawcett’s passing.

“He never left her side, especially those last few months,” Fawcett’s friend Alana Stewart told People in 2019. “I think they would’ve married if she had made it because he asked her to marry him in the hospital and she said yes.”

O’Neal was a rock for the TV actor through her diagnosis.

“But [Fawcett] took a turn for the worse. This was just a few weeks before the end, so perhaps it wasn’t realistic,” Stewart continued. “The two of them had a deep bond and deep love. No matter what they went through, the ups and downs, he was the one she wanted by her side.”