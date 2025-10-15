Rudy Youngblood, Star of Mel Gibson’s ‘Apocalypto’, Arrested for Assault

Actor Rudy Youngblood, best known for his starring role in Mel Gibson’s 2006 film Apocalypto, has been arrested in Belton, Texas.

Youngblood was taken into custody early Tuesday and brought to Bell County Jail on a warrant for alleged assault, according to the sheriff’s office. Details were not disclosed, but TMZ, which first reported the arrest, citing police, stated the 43-year-old was arrested for “allegedly assaulting a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.”

TMZ also reported that police found a white crystalline substance on Youngblood during the arrest. He remains in Bell County Jail, with additional charges pending lab results. The outlet added that he remains held on a $20,000 bond.

This isn’t Youngblood’s first arrest; TMZ also reported he was apprehended for disorderly intoxication in Miami in 2017. However, those charges were later dropped.

Rudy Youngblood Has Several Upcoming Film Projects

Youngblood starred as Jaguar Paw in Apocalypto. He was also recently cast as the lead in the period drama La Matador. He will play Nico Cortez, a passionate painter and the lover of the titular Matadora, a female bullfighter. The film is currently in pre-production.

Rudy Youngblood receives a Best Actor award from director Mel Gibson for his role in “Apocalypto” at the 15th Annual First Americans in the Arts Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 14, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Beyond La Matador, Youngblood has five other film projects, currently in various stages of production (pre, post, or completed), listed on IMDb: Carry You Home, Cooling Effect, Intercept, The Blue Phoenix, and The Moment. His previous credits include The Haunting of Hell Home Mine, Dandelion Season, Attrition, Wind Walkers, and Beatdown, among others.