Rudy Giuliani to Receive Medal of Freedom Following New Hampshire Car Crash

Days after Rudy Giuliani was injured in a terrifying car crash in New Hampshire, President Trump announced the former New York City mayor is going to be presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump announced, “As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor. Details as to time and place to follow.”

Giuliani was referred to as “America’s mayor” following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City. However, he has dealt with legal and financial woes after he participated in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

The former politician has gone to serve on the advisory council within the Department of Homeland Security. His son, Andrew, is also in charge of the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In a statement to CNN, Rudy Giuliani’s spokesperson, Ted Goodman, said there was no American more deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom than him. “Mayor Rudy Giuliani took down the Mafia, saved New York City, comforted the nation following 9/11, and served in countless other ways to improve the lives of others. Thank you, President Trump, for honoring his life and legacy.”

Rudy Giuliani Is Currently Recovering From the Labor Day Weekend Car Crash

Rudy Giuliani was “seriously injured” following a car crash in New Hampshire this weekend.

Michael Ragusa, another spokesperson for Giuliani, announced on X (former Twitter) that he was hospitalized with a fractured vertebrae. He also sustained multiple cuts, bruises, left arm and lower leg injuries, following the rear-end collision.

“Mayor Giulani was flagged down by a woman who was a victim of domestic violence prior to the accident,” Ragusa revealed. “He rendered assistance and contacted 911, remaining on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.”

Ragusa then said the crash occurred just as Giuliani was returning to his vehicle. He was hit from behind at high speed. He further stated that the former politician is currently recovering and in “great spirits.”

“He’s a beast,” Ragusa pointed out about Giulani. “He survived 9/11.”

Giuliani has been hospitalized in a Manchester, New Hampshire hospital. He will reportedly be wearing a brace for his broken vertebrae.