Royal Figure Resumes Duties Following Battle With Undisclosed Illness: Latest on Queen Mary of Denmark

Queen Mary of Denmark has resumed her royal duties following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

According to People, the Danish royal returned to her duties by visiting the School Force’s work with her Mary Foundation at the Pilehaveskole School in Vallensbæk.

Queen Mary of Denmark had canceled a series of public appearances earlier this month due to a reported illness. She was supposed to attend the Heart Association’s annual awards ceremony at the Hotel d’Angleterre in Copenhagen on Wednesday, Mar. 12, and an event for the Mary Foundation at the University of Copenhagen on Friday, Mar. 14. However, she was forced to cancel both appearances at the last minute.

A spokesperson for the Danish Royal House revealed to local media outlet B.T. that the Queen would miss the Heart Association awards because she was sick. They didn’t disclose anything else, including the illness.

“Her Majesty the Queen, like many others right now, has become ill,” they stated. “And therefore, unfortunately, cannot participate in the Heart Association’s award ceremony.”

Queen Mary of Denmark Thanked Those Who Supported Her During the Mysterious Illness

Along with resuming her duties, Queen Mary of Denmark took to Instagram to thank those who supported her during the mysterious illness.

“Thank you for the thoughtfulness. What a lovely surprise to receive this bouquet and drawings, even though illness prevented me from participating in the Heart Association’s event ‘Sammen om hrt.’” she wrote. “I was looking forward to presenting the Heart Award with heart children Alma and Ellen, and meeting some of the young people living with heart disease. Hopefully, we can meet another time.”

She then stated, “As a patron of the Heart Association, I would like to congratulate the health staff at Denmark’s three largest children’s heart ambulatories on receiving the Heart Award 2025 – thank you and to all those who make a difference in the field of the heart every day.”

The royal signed the message as “H.M. Dronningen,” translating to Her Majesty, the Queen.