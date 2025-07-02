Royal Family’s Latest Fear About Meghan Markle Revealed in New Report

The UK royal family is facing a new fear about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, despite them being in the U.S.

Sources close to the royal family shared details about this “fear” with British gossip columnist, Rob Shuter. They believe that Markle filmed something that involved the family.

“She is always filming,” one royal family insider stated. “Private rooms, private moments… There’s no telling what she’s sitting on.”

It is reported that Meghan Markle has sensitive footage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, as well as other confidential royal family events.

“She wasn’t just a duchess – she was a duchess with iCloud,” another source declared.

The Concerns Surfaced After Meghan Markle Posted the Delivery Room Dance Video

Concerns about the alleged footage surfaced just after Meghan Markle shared a throwback delivery room dance video on Instagram. The video surfaced as the couple celebrated their daughter, Prince Lilibet’s, fourth birthday.

In the video, the former actress was seen dancing in a black dress while holding her baby. Starrkeish’a “The Baby Momma Dance” was heard in the background. Prince Harry later joined in and danced alongside his wife.

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!” Markle wrote in the post.

The same day that she posted the dancing video, Meghan Markle shared more photos to honor Princess Lilibet’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today, she came into our lives — and each day is brighter and better because of it,” she wrote alongside a series of black and white photos featuring the mommy-daughter duo snuggling beside the ocean. Lilibet was wrapped in a blanket as a baby with her mother.

“Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!” the Suits alum added.

Princess Lilibet was born a little more than a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal family duties. The couple has since settled in California with Princess Lilibet along with their eldest son, Prince Archie.