Meghan Markle Shares Throwback Delivery Room Dance Video With Prince Harry to Mark Princess Lilibet’s Birthday

Meghan Markle shared the surprising, last-ditch trick she used to kickstart labor with Princess Lilibet.

Videos by Suggest

The clip, filmed in a hospital labor and delivery room, shows Markle dancing in a black dress while holding her baby bump as Starrkeisha’s “The Baby Momma Dance” plays in the background. Moments later, Prince Harry joins in, dancing alongside his wife.

The Duchess of Sussex sways her hips in the clip, raising her arms and spinning, while Harry joins in with his own dance moves, even crouching down with Meghan as the lyrics suggest.

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!” Markle wrote alongside the adorable footage, which was posted in honor of Lilibet’s fourth birthday on June 4th.

Meghan Markle Shared More Sentimental Images of Lilibet Earlier in the Day

However, it wasn’t all booty-shaking hijinks.

Earlier that same day, Meghan Markle shared more sentimental images in honor of Princess Lilibet’s big day.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today, she came into our lives — and each day is brighter and better because of it,” Meghan wrote alongside new black and white photos of the mommy-daughter duo snuggling beside the ocean and Lilibet wrapped in a blanket as a baby with her mother.

“Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!” Markle added.

According to PEOPLE, Meghan, 43, and Prince Harry, 40, tied the knot in May 2018 and had their first child, Prince Archie, a year later. In 2020, they stepped back from their royal duties in the U.K. and moved to California, Meghan’s home state. Their second child, Princess Lilibet, known as Lili, was born in June 2021.

Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet Diana to honor two important family members. “Lilibet” was the childhood nickname of Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, used by her close family. Of course, “Diana” is a tribute to his mother, the late Princess Diana, who passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997 when Harry was 12.