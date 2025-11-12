Royal Family Member Makes Surprise Cameo on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

A royal family member made a hilarious and surprising cameo during the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Prince William, the first royal in line for the English throne, popped into the ballroom virtually to support “twinkle toes” Robert Irwin.

“We’re missing you, Robert,” William stated in the video message. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.”

The royal family member then addressed the Dancing With the Stars contestant’s partner, Witney Carson. “You need to get him in as much glitter as you can,” William declared.

“I can’t believe he just said my name!” Carson exclaimed while watching the video.

Irwin revealed that he had dedicated his latest Dancing With the Stars dance, a foxtrot to Leona Lewis’ 2007 hit “Footprints in the Sand,” for the royal family member and his sister, Bindi.

“We are doing this dance for Bindi,” he explained. “And we are doing this dance for Prince William, so let’s not mess this up!”

Bindi also danced to the same song as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars during the show’s 21st season. Her little brother called Bindi’s dance extra special because it was dedicated to their late father, Steve Irwin.

“There’s a lot of weight,” Robert said. “Because I really want it to be our best dance yet, to be honest.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Revealed He Was Supposed to Be With the Royal Family Member in Brazil

While perfecting the dance, Robert Irwin revealed that he was supposed to be in Brazil with Prince William for the Earthshot Prize. He currently serves as a global ambassador for the environmental award.

During his closing remarks at this year’s Earthshot Prize event, which honored five recipients, Prince William stated, “When we founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020, we had a 10-year goal, to make this the decade in which we transformed our world for the better. We set out to tackle environmental issues head on…and make real, lasting changes that would protect life on Earth.”

The royal family member also said, “It was a mission driven by the kind of extraordinary optimism we’ve felt here tonight, from these innovators. Their work is the proof we need that progress is possible.”