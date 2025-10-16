Rosie O’Donnell Claims This ‘John Wick’ Star Is ‘One of the Worst Guests’ She Ever Had on Her Talk Show

More than 20 years after her self-titled talk show came to an end, Rosie O’Donnell reveals the one John Wick star that she considered one of the “worst guests” she ever interviewed.

Videos by Suggest

During her Oct. 13 appearance on the Australian talk show Sam Pang Tonight, O’Donnell stated that while she loves Keanu Reeves, he is just not “good on talk shows.”

“He’s so sweet, he looks gorgeous, I love all of his movies, but he would not answer a question, Rosie O’Donnell said about the John Wick leading man. “I’d say, ‘So, Keanu, how’s it going? How are you feeling?’ [He’d respond], ‘Good.’ We were live. We couldn’t retape.”

Continuing to recall the awkward interview, O’Donnell shared, “I finally said after three minutes, ‘You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk.”

The comedian further pointed out, “But he did come back and he got the hang of it.”

O’Donnell went on to describe Reeves as a “lovely man and a good-hearted guy.”

The Rosie O’Donnell Show first premiered in 1996 and had nearly 1200 episodes over a six-season run. It ended in 2002. O’Donnell didn’t stay away from talk shows for very long. She went on to co-host The View from 2006 to 2007 and then again from 2014 to 2015.

Rosie O’Donnell Also Revealed Who Was the ‘Best Guest’ To Have On Her Talk Show

Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell revealed that Martin Short was the “best guy” she ever had on her talk show.

“Because you come out and say, ‘How you doing, Marty?’ and it’s over for you,” she declared. “He stands up and he goes ‘I’m here!’ He was the funniest and nicest guy, So I would say Marty Short was definitely one of the best.”

Also during the Sam Pang Tonight appearance, O’Donnell spoke about her well-known 1999 interview with Tom Selleck. During the sit-down, the duo had an intense conversation about gun laws in the wake of the tragic Columbine High School shooting.

“It was very awkward,” she said about the conversation. “I had never been unkind or controversial, but Columbine had just happened. It was 1999. He had an ad in the magazines that said, ‘I am the NRA. Shooting teaches children good values.’ And I was torn up about Columbine, and I just didn’t give up.”

O’Donnell admitted that she was an “innocent idiot” after the conversation. “I walked off-stage and said to my staff, ‘Do you think that’ll get any press?'”