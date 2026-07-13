Rosie O’Donnell Has First Lengthy Converstaion With Daughter in a Decade During Prison Visit

Rosie O’Donnell has opened up about the first lengthy conversation she had with her daughter, Chelsea, in a decade during a prison visit.

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During a recent interview with Page Six, the former The View co-host stated the mother-daughter reunion was the first conversation she had with Cheslea in 10 years that lasted more than 25 minutes.

The first time that I saw her in a consistent way was the four hours in the prison,” O’Donnell said.

She further noted that her daughter cried when their visit was cut short due to a tornado warning. “And that’s the first time I’ve seen, kind of, an empathic emotion from her. So, you know, she’s growing up. And I hope that her future is brighter than this past decade has been.”

O’Donnell also wrote a poem about the visit.

“The guard explained the rules,” she wrote. “A hug hello and goodbye only/No money exchanged/ Hands above the table/ No loud voices.”

The comedia then wrote that her heart had skip[ped] a beat” while describing Chelsea as looking “good” and being “healthy calm.”

Chelsea previously appeared in early 2025 for felony ball jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, and child neglect.

She was sentenced to six years of probation and warned that prison could be an option if she violated it.

However, months later, her probation was revoked, and she was sentenced to jail.

O’Donnell’s Daughter Has Been Sober For Almost Two Years

Meanwhile, O’Donnell revealed that her daughter has been sober for almost two years.

“That’s a very big party, you know,” the comedian said. “She was born addicted, and when I was adopting, I thought, ‘Well, love can cure everything.’ But I don’t know that that’s true.”

Along with Chelsea, O’Donnell has four other children: Parker, 31; Blake, 26; Vivi, 23; and Clay, 13.

O’Donnell said her relationship with Chelsea is a subject for her next one-woman show.

“I’ve asked for Chelsea’s input,” she pointed out. “I sent it to her and said, ‘I’d really love to get you — your voice heard and just now what I perceive to be your voice.’ … And I think she’s ready to do that now.”

O’Donnell’s current show, Common Knowledge, is set to open on Broadway in late July.