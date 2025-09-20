Rooster Teeth Alum Reveals Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis

A former Rooster Teeth member and fan favorite recently shared news of a major health issue and upcoming treatment.

Blizz B, who has become a popular Twitch streamer since YouTube channel and Austin-based production company Rooster Teeth went defunct in 2024, recently took to X to let fans know he’d received a harrowing health diagnosis.

“Bad news, I have been diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgkins Lymphoma,” he began in his message. “Obviously, s**t is scary for me right now, but if you would like to support my treatments and recovery, I made a GoFundMe link.”

“I plan to start my first treatment in the next couple of days,” he added in the July 24 message.

Rooster Teeth alum and streamer Blizz B. (Image via GoFundMe)

Meanwhile, the Rooster Teeth alum gave fans more details on his health crisis on his GoFundMe.

“On July 17th, I took myself to the ER because I was having trouble breathing,” he wrote. “Through a couple of tests, the doctors were concerned that I might have splenic lymphoma. This explained why I was rapidly losing weight, not eating as much, and randomly getting fatigued throughout the day.”

“I decided to admit myself into the hospital on July 20th with the hopes of solidifying an answer,” Blizz B continued. “On July 24th, I was officially diagnosed with Large Diffuse B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (DLBCL).”

Blizz admitted he hated asking for help, but explained that all funds raised would cover chemotherapy, treatment, and daily living expenses while he is unable to work.

“Also, please send the most positive vibes as I start this battle. Shit is going to be tough, but I am ready for it. Obviously, I am very scared, but I know I am not alone in all of this,” before thanking fans.

Fans Rally Behind Rooster Teeth Alum Blizz B

Rooster Teeth fans were quick to show their support for Blizz B.

“I’m so sorry, Blizz, and sending you so much love. Proud of you for strongly advocating for yourself, but I’m so sorry that you had to at all,” fellow Twitch streamer ZenMeoww wrote on X.

“Wow, this is just so scary. Wishing you strength and a swift recovery, and so many hugs!!” a fan added on X. “So sorry to hear, Blizz. Sending love, kick butt,” another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, Blizz B updated fans on Friday about his ongoing treatments.

“Gamers, it’s been a rough f***ing week. Please send the bestest of vibes because I need them,” he wrote on X.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised an impressive $76,883 of an $80,000 goal.