Rockstar Sets Final Shows Before Stepping Away ‘for the Foreseeable Future’

English rocker Frank Turner is hanging up his microphone. After decades in the music business, he is planning to step away.

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Turner shared the news in an Instagram post on September 28.

“After 28 years on the road, 10 albums and well over 3,000 shows, it’s time for a change,” he wrote. He went on to say that the 2027 edition of his annual Lost Evenings festival was going to take place at the OVO Arena Wembley.

“It will be the biggest, best and final edition of the festival,” he shared. “The four shows there will be my last for the foreseeable future.”

The 44-year-old singer went on to explain that there are “many reasons” for his decision. After spending most of his life on the road touring, he wants to “try new things.”

“I want to recharge, spend more time with my friends and family, and explore other ways of life,” he continued. “I’m excited to pursue other ideas and projects.”

Turner then got honest about the reality he faces as a musician who spends a considerable amount of time on tour. “The economics of touring have gotten harder,” he said, adding “the music industry has been swallowed by social media” in a way that he has “no interest in.”

“And as I get older, my physical and mental health could do with some care,” he admitted. “Truly though, I’m excited for the future.”

He went on to thank his album label, his band, his touring crew, and everyone else he’s worked with over the course of his career. Turner also expressed immense gratitude for his fans for their support throughout his career.

“I genuinely don’t know when I’ll play shows again in the future. Certainly not for a good while,” he said. “So let’s make these final ones count. With joy, humility, and thankfulness in my heart, I’m looking forward to seeing you all at Wembley in November 2027 for some Last Evenings.”