Rockstar Dies Just Weeks After Major Music Festival Show: RIP to Tyler Harris

Indie band The Ultra Violets are mourning the sudden death of their drummer, Tyler Harris, just weeks after performing at a major festival.

The band, consisting of vocalists Perran Nicholls and Marc Willoughby, bassist Adam Knucky, and drummer Harris, announced the sad news in a statement on Instagram on August 21.

“This is something we never thought we’d have to write,” the band began. “But our beloved Tyler, a son, a brother, an uncle, a partner, our friend, and our heartbeat has tragically passed away.”

“We hope you can respect our privacy at this difficult time,” the British group continued. “We will be taking some time out to process this.”

“Tyler, we love you with all our hearts, play that kit loud up there, won’t you?” they added.

The statement concluded with three broken heart emojis, followed by the names of the current members: Perran, Marc, and Adam.

Accompanying the statement, the band shared a series of heartfelt photos featuring Tyler Harris smiling both backstage and in the studio.

Tyler Harris, image via Instagram / The Ultra Violets

The post was simply captioned: “Heartbroken.”

The band didn’t disclose the beloved drummer’s cause of death.

The Ultra Violets Fans React to the Death of Drummer Tyler Harris

“I’m so sorry for your loss, guys. Terrible news. Sending so much love to you all,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “So sorry to hear this, guys. Our thoughts are with you all,” indie band The Slates added.

Amid tributes from fans, the band shared a heartfelt message, thanking everyone for their support.

“Thank you all for the love and support. It’s been the hardest few days ever,” the group admitted. “Tyler wouldn’t believe how much love he’s got right now, a love I wish he was here to see. He really was the kindest and funniest soul around.:

“Thank you again, everyone, keep sharing his memory,” the band concluded.

Tyler Harris’ passing comes just weeks after The Ultra Violets performed on the main stage at the Isle of Wight Festival, according to The Nottingham Post. Based in Cornwall, the band gained attention in the UK indie scene for their heartfelt lyrics.

The band formed in 2020 and released their debut single, “Romance,” in April 2021. Mixed by Dave Sanderson (producer for Reverend & The Makers), the track received airplay on Radio X and Amazing Radio.

Since then, the band has unveiled a series of singles, including “Sex (She Don’t Smell Like)”, “Roses”, “By The Water”, and their most recent release, “Honeypie,” which debuted this June.