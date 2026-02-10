rock-the-country-organizers-address-southern-tour-stop-cancellation

Following the cancellation of Rock the Country’s South Carolina tour stop, the tour’s organizers addressed the situation.

In an Instagram post, the organizers wrote, “Rock the Country was created to unite people together through music, our lineups, and our crowd reflect that sentiment – a wide range of voices, backgrounds, and stories that make up this country.”

“We’re truly disappointed we won’t be bringing the show to Anderson,” the post continued. “Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn’t meet the standard they deserve.”

The organizers further wrote, “Our focus remains where it’s always been, supporting our artists, honoring our fans, and delivering unforgettable nights throughout the country. The shows ahead represent the heart of what rock the country stands for: music, community, the pride in where we come from.”

They then added, “Loving America isn’t political; it’s who we are.”

In a statement, Anderson County administrator Rusty Burns revealed the bad news. “Anderson County has been proud to host Rock the Country for the past two years. The event was a huge success, drawing tens of thousands of visitors, making a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the Upstate.”

“An event of this caliber proved what a great venue and exceptional hospitality we have here in Anderson County,” Burns then noted. “Of course, we are disappointed that Rock the Country will not return to Anderson this year.”

Those who had purchased tickets for the event were given two options

Transfer tickets to another Rock the Country stop and receive a $50 merchandise voucher to use on site

Request a refund by completing the form that was sent to their email.

The Tour Stop Was Canceled After Several Artists Dropped Out

The cancellation of the South Carolina tour stop comes as several music artists and bands drop out of Rock the Country.

Among those who have dropped out so far are Ludacris, Morgan Wade, and Carter Faith.

In a recent statement, Shinedown’s bandmates also announced their decision to drop out of the tour. “We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience. Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country Festival.”

“We know this decision will create differences of opinion. But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division,” the bandmates further noted. “And to our fans, thank you for supporting and believing in us. We love and appreciate you always.”

Among those still performing in the Rock the Country tour are Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Gretchen Wilson, Blake Shelton, and Jelly Roll. The tour is scheduled to kick off in May.

