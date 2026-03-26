Rock Star’s Family Battling Over His Estate Following Overdose Death

Two years after his sudden death, the family of Crazy Town’s Seth Binzer is in a legal battle over the late rock star’s estate.

Videos by Suggest

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the “Butterfly” performer’s ex, Tracy Shelor, requested to be appointed administrator of Binzer’s estate in May 2025, which she estimated is worth $140,000. Shelor shared a 17-year-old son, Gage, with Binzer.

Shelor stated that Binzer, also known by his stage name Shifty Shellshock, died in June 2024 without a will. He is survived by his adult son, Halo Binzer, and two younger sons: Gage, who lived with Shelor, and Phoenix Lennard, his son with ex-girlfriend Jasmine Lennard.

Seth Binzer’s Adult Son Filed His Own Petition For Control of the Rock Star’s Estate

In July 2025, Halo filed his own petition to control the estate, which he valued at $90,500. He disputed Tracy Shelor’s claims that he was squandering his father’s royalties or hiding personal items under the “undue influence of his grandmother.”

Halo also claimed there were “no tangible personal effects of any value.” He added that his late father, who passed away from an overdose at 49, “had a severe substance abuse problem and sold anything of value to support his lifestyle.”

Halo’s lawyer added, “What we have here is a sad situation, a tragic death leaving three young boys fatherless, but Shelor’s actions are making a sad situation more devastating in that now funds that could have been used to support the heirs will have to be used for probate administration.”

Phoenix’s mother, Jasmine, also filed documents to oppose Tracy, claiming she has had issues with him in the past.

Rock star Seth Binzer (stage name Shifty Shellshock).(Photo by Christopher Polk/WireImage)

Tracy responded to Halo’s claims, stating he failed to provide an accounting for Seth’s estate. This includes an unreleased album, two potential documentaries, and other contracts Seth allegedly signed “when he was in severe mental decline.”

Seth Binzer and Bret Mazur met in 1992 and initially made music as the Brimstone Sluggers. They rebranded to Crazy Town in 1999, expanding the band to include Rust Epique, James Bradley Jr. (JBJ), Doug Miller, Adam Goldstein (DJ AM), and Antonio Lorenzo “Trouble” Valli. After releasing their debut album, The Gift of Game, in November 1999, the band toured with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. In October 2000, they released the single “Butterfly,” which sampled the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Pretty Little Ditty” and became a major hit.