Rock Singer-Songwriter Falls Ill With Appendicitis

A cult favorite singer-songwriter and roots and rock ‘n’ roll musician had to postpone a show due to emergency surgery.

Andrew Leahey of the not-so-modestly named band Andrew Leahey & the Homestead took to Instagram Friday to break the sad news to his fans.

“Went to Mexico City and came back with acute appendicitis!” the Richmond, Virginia native wrote alongside a snapshot of himself in a hospital bed, complete with a swanky hairnet.

The singer added that his band’s sold-out Saturday night show at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe was postponed to December 16th as he recovers from surgery.

Meanwhile, Leahey poked a little fun at himself and his predicament.

“Also, should I keep this outfit?? It’s all about the socks,” he quipped.

Appendicitis is when your appendix, a small pouch on your lower right abdomen, gets inflamed, per the Mayo Clinic. This usually causes pain that starts near your belly button and then moves to the lower right side of your stomach. The pain gets worse as the inflammation increases.

Appendicitis can affect anyone, but it is most common between the ages of 10 and 30. This means Leahey, being a stately 42, is quite the outlier.

Treatment typically involves antibiotics and, in most cases, surgery to remove the appendix, like the showercap-wearing singer above…

Fans Show Their Support (and Poke a Little Fun) at Singer-Songwriter Andrew Leahey

Of course, fans of the singer were quick to jump to the comments section to show their support.

“Oh s**t. Heal like Wolverine, man,” one very concerned onlooker wrote. “So sorry you’re sick, man. Appendicitis is no fun. Get well,” a second fan added. “Get well. You’re a tough dude,” another well-wisher wrote.

Meanwhile, plenty of folks were more than happy to crack a joke or two at the “Flyover Country” singer’s expense.

“Hairnet sponsorship incoming,” one jokster wrote. “Power socks!” another fashion-forward fan added. “Rockstar s**t,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, back in August, the singer shared some footage of him and his band playing the killer new tune “Time Ran Out” when he was still nice and healthy. Enjoy it, below…