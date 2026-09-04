Rock Legends Postpone 11 Concerts



The Scorpions are putting their 2026 touring plans on hold.

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The German hard rock band announced Thursday, Sept. 3, that its upcoming September performances in Mexico and Las Vegas have been postponed because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

The decision affects an eight-show Las Vegas residency that had been scheduled for Sept. 17 through Oct. 3 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The concerts have now been moved to September 2027.

Live Nation Las Vegas shared the updated schedule on Instagram, with the Scorpions set to perform Sept. 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23 and 25 next year.

The band addressed the postponement in a statement shared Thursday, Sept. 3, on Instagram.

“We regret to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, our upcoming September shows in Mexico and Las Vegas will need to be postponed. We are extremely disappointed but look forward to returning in 2027 along with a number of European shows with details to be announced soon,” the statement read.

The band added that they can’t wait to have the shows at a later date.

It continued, “We cannot wait to rock with you all again! To those who have purchased tickets, all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those who cannot attend the rescheduled shows.”

Fans who already purchased tickets will be able to use them for the corresponding rescheduled performances. Those unable to attend the new dates will have the option to request refunds.

The postponement comes after another change to the group’s touring schedule earlier this year. In April, the Scorpions canceled a planned four-date run in India, citing “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members.”

Despite that cancellation, the group remained active onstage during the summer, completing a six-week European tour.

The Scorpions have been a major force in hard rock for more than five decades. Singer Klaus Meine has fronted the band since 1969, while founding member Rudolf Schenker remains on rhythm guitar.

Guitarist Matthias Jabs joined the group in 1978 and continues to play lead guitar. The current lineup also includes bassist Paweł Mąciwoda, who joined in 2003, and drummer Mikkey Dee, who became a member in 2016.

The band has not provided additional details about the circumstances behind the latest postponement.