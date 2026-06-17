‘Tough Decision’: Pop Star Decides to Cancel Tour Dates

A pop star has decided to go from “Empress Of” the UK and EU to “Empress Of” staying home, pulling the plug on her upcoming tour dates.

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Indie favorite Lorely Rodriguez, known professionally as Empress Of, recently took to Instagram to let fans know the disappointing news.

“I’ve made the tough decision to cancel my upcoming EU and UK dates,” the 36-year-old “Dance For You” singer began in her May 20 message. “I hate cancelling shows, but the EP has turned into a larger project.”

The pop star then went on to explain that production on her latest project was simply taking too much out of her to give any live performances her all.

“I’m in the middle of finishing this record and doing all the artwork for it, and could not give 100% of myself to prepping these performances,” Rodriguez added. “I just want to give my best and Im excited to come back with new music and play a brand new show for you. Thank you for understanding and supporting me.”

Pop star Empress Of performs in 2022. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“Lots of love,” the “Woman is a Word” singer concluded, adding in the caption to the post that “all tix will be refunded to the original purchaser.”

Of course, plenty of the singer’s followers took to the comments section to show their support.

“Trust the process,” one top comment read, with the pop star shooting back,” yessss❤️.”

“Big love to you and to honoring what’s right for you,” another onlooker wrote. “Sometimes perfection has to wait. We got you babyyyy,” yet another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, the “When I’m With Him” singer has been radio silent on her main IG page since the announcement, suggesting she’s truly in the zone. However, she did pop up on her Instagram Stories yesterday to give fans a little heads up about the forthcoming new tunes.

“IM GONNA START TEASING MUSIC AND ASKING U TO SIGN UP FOR MY MAILING LIST CUS THESE APPS ARE GATEKEEPERS,” she wrote over an image of her sitting in a chair, perhaps in a recording studio.

Image via Instagram/Empress Of

It seems disappointed UK and EU Empress Of fans at least have the new music to look forward to.