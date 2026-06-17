TV News Legend Dies After Short Illness: Roger Cook Was 83

Roger Cook, the pioneering investigative journalist whose confrontational reporting style helped reshape British television news, has died at the age of 83 after a short illness.

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Cook died peacefully on Saturday, according to a statement released by his family. They described him as a devoted husband and father in addition to his distinguished journalism career.

“Alongside a distinguished and award winning career in journalism, Roger was first and foremost a beloved husband and father,” the statement read. “He will be deeply missed by all of us, and we ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult loss.”

For more than five decades, Cook built a reputation as one of Britain’s most recognizable investigative reporters. He became famous for confronting criminals, fraudsters, and corrupt officials face-to-face, a method that earned him recognition as a pioneer of the television doorstep interview technique. His work influenced generations of journalists and current affairs programs.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1943 and raised in Australia, Cook began his journalism career with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation before moving to the United Kingdom in 1968. He joined BBC Radio 4’s The World at One and later worked on several BBC programs, including PM, Nationwide and Newsnight.

Most People Know Roger Cook For ‘The Cook Report’

Cook first gained national attention through Checkpoint, a BBC Radio 4 investigative program he created and presented from 1973 to 1985. The show focused on exposing wrongdoing and pursuing justice for victims. He later brought a similar approach to television with ITV’s The Cook Report.

Running from 1987 to 1999, The Cook Report became one of Britain’s most influential current affairs programs. At its peak, it attracted audiences of up to 10 million viewers and tackled issues ranging from organized crime and people smuggling to corruption, illegal trade and international fraud. Several investigations led to police inquiries, prosecutions and changes in the law.

Cook often put himself in danger while pursuing stories. He endured assaults, threats and injuries during investigations but continued reporting throughout his career.

In 1998, Cook received a special BAFTA award recognizing 25 years of outstanding investigative journalism.