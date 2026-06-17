Billy Strings’ Brother Convicted on Murder Charge

A Colorado jury has convicted Patrick Lee Apostol, the half-brother of Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings, of second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Denver guitarist Zackary Smith.

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The verdict came on June 11 after a nearly two-week trial in Denver District Court. Jurors found Apostol, 48, guilty of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with Smith’s death.

Prosecutors had originally charged Apostol with first-degree murder, but the jury concluded that the evidence did not support a finding of deliberation required for the more serious charge. Apostol now faces a maximum sentence of 48 years in prison.

The Case That Took Six Years To Solve

The case stemmed from the September 10, 2020, shooting of Smith, a 34-year-old guitarist for the Denver-based band Autonomix. Investigators said Smith was shot while sitting in his vehicle near Apostol’s residence in east Denver. The killing remained unsolved for more than three years before authorities arrested Apostol in November 2023.

According to court records and testimony presented during the trial, investigators discovered that Smith had been involved in a relationship with Apostol’s then-girlfriend, Mina Darnell-Strong. Prosecutors argued that the affair provided a motive for the shooting. The defense disputed that claim and maintained that Apostol acted in self-defense.

Authorities gathered additional evidence during a search of Apostol’s property. Investigators recovered multiple illegal firearms and found gunshot residue on a robe they said Apostol wore on the night of the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence that bullet fragments recovered from Smith’s vehicle matched a handgun linked to Apostol.

The murder investigation followed a separate federal case involving drugs and weapons. Federal authorities previously arrested Apostol after discovering a marijuana extraction operation and illegal firearms at his property. He later pleaded guilty to a marijuana distribution charge and received a 30-month prison sentence, serving approximately 14 months before his release.

Apostol’s relationship to Billy Strings drew public attention throughout the case. Billy Strings, whose legal name is William Lee Apostol, publicly distanced himself from his half-brother following the arrest. According to court reporting, the musician stated that he had limited contact with Patrick Apostol and condemned the killing.