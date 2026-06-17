35-Year-Old Actress Dies of Possible Cardiac Arrest: What We Know About Ece Irtem

Turkish actress Ece Irtem, known for her work in popular television dramas, has died at the age of 35, right before her birthday.

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Authorities have not yet released a final cause of death, but early assessments indicate that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest or heart attack at her home in Istanbul on June 15. An autopsy is expected to determine the exact cause.

Irtem had celebrated her 35th birthday only one day before her death. Her lawyer, Ugur Gokkoyun, said she died at home while in the company of her mother. He stated that initial findings pointed to a heart-related event. However, investigators were awaiting the results of the official autopsy report before concluding.

New details emerged after statements given by Irtem’s mother, Nuriye Irtem, were reported by Turkish media. Nuriye and Ece attended her birthday gathering near their home on the evening before the actress died.

After returning home, Irtem took her prescribed antidepressant medication. Her mother told police that the actress had also consumed alcohol that evening. She later went to bed and appeared to wake briefly during the night before returning to sleep. The following morning, her mother reportedly received no response when she called her for breakfast.

Antidepressants Not Confirmed To Be Linked To Ece Irtem’s Death

Media reports have emphasized that investigators have not linked the antidepressant medication to Irtem’s death, and officials have not announced any findings beyond the preliminary suspicion of a cardiac event. The autopsy report remains pending.

Born on June 14, 1991, in Sivas, Turkey, Irtem studied opera at Yaşar University before launching her acting career in 2014. She appeared in several Turkish television productions, including Kaçak Gelinler, O Hayat Benim, Şeref Meselesi, Yasak Elma, Aile, and Kızılcık Şerbeti, which gained international audiences under the title One Love. Her most recent role was that of Işıl in the series.

Irtem’s funeral is expected to take place in İzmir. Her family, friends, and admirers will gather to pay their final respects.