Rock Icon’s Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis Announced by Band

East Bay Ray, founding member and guitarist for punk rock band Dead Kennedys has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

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The band made the announcement via Instagram on September 22.

“Ray says he plans to continue performing and touring with Dead Kennedys for as long as his health allows, and expressed his appreciation to everyone for their continued support,” they wrote, sharing an old black and white picture of him playing his guitar.

The band has several tour dates in October, but the band made no mention of any lineup changes in light of the news.

Fans flooded the comment section with well wishes.

According to the band’s official website, “Ray is the guitarist for the DK and penned some of the most recognizable and memorable guitar riffs to emerge for the West Coast punk movement. While most punk guitarists of the time were one-dimensional, Ray incorporated a variety of styles into his playing and hatched a truly original guitar sound, effortlessly rolling off an assortment of riffs – from surf rock, power chords, ‘60’s spy movies and original open voicings. He is also the only Dead Kennedy to remain a constant member of the band since its formation.”

The news of Ray’s Parkinson’s diagnosis comes months after original Dead Kennedys lead singer Jello Biafra suffered a stroke.

“I still have a lot of great stuff in me, but right now I gotta lotta of rehabbing to do,” he said.