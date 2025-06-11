rock-band-loses-half-its-members-in-surprise-shakeup

A fan favorite rock band has parted ways with half of its members after more than a decade together.

English punk rockers Kid Kapichi have announced that guitarist Ben Beetham and drummer George Macdonald are leaving the group. However, the band reassured fans that it will carry on, led by frontman Jack Wilson and bassist Eddie Lewis.

“This is not the end for Kid Kapichi,” the group wrote on Instagram last month. “We welcome this new era with arms akimbo as we move forward into these new and exciting times with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and passion,” they added.

“After dedicating the last decade of their lives to Kid Kapichi, Ben and George have taken the difficult decision to step down from the band,” they continued.

“We’ve experienced all the highs and lows of being in this project together, and nothing can take away from all the victories we’ve shared. But the time felt right for them to go on and explore pastures new. We wholeheartedly wish them the best, and our friendship will remain strong going into this new chapter.”

“However, this is far from the end. Jack and Eddie enter into a new phase of Kapichi with fresh energy, ideas, and attitude. More on this coming soon,” the band concluded.

The Departing Band Members Share Heartfelt Message with Fans

In a second slide of the post, Beetham and Macdonald shared their thoughts on the shake-up.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we make an announcement of parting ways from Kapichi: a band, a family, a brotherhood which has been at the centre of our lives for the last 12 years,” they wrote.

“The truth is if you treat a band with the energy and focus it requires it doesn’t leave much room for other things; and that means when you venture into fresh ground and give your all to something new, you owe it to the project to let it carry on without you rather than dilute yourself and give it less than it deserves,” Beetham and Macdonald continued.

“The 4 of us have shared this band for a long time, but beyond that, we share a friendship, a history, a community, and so much more that carries on even though our time in the band is ending.”

“Thanks from the bottom of our hearts to every fan, friend, and family member who has supported us throughout this journey. It’s been the wildest of rides. And thanks to Jack and Eddie for accepting this decision with open arms,” Beetham and Macdonald concluded.

Kid Kapichi Announce Final Show with Original Lineup

Not long after, the band announced a final show with the OG lineup set for July 12 at the De La Warr Pavilion in East Sussex, England.

Kid Kapichi released their latest album, There Goes The Neighbourhood, last year. It features singles like “Let’s Get To Work,” “Tamagotchi,” “999” and “Zombie Nation,” a collaboration with Suggs.