rock-band-cancels-vans-warped-tour-date-as-member-and-wife-prepare-for-birth-of-first-child

Metalcore rock band Of Mice & Men has announced that they will no longer perform at the Washington, D.C. stop of the Warped Tour.

But hey, they’ve got a solid excuse to bail—bassist and lead vocalist Aaron Pauley and his wife are expecting a baby. The group recently took to Instagram to break the news to their fans.

“Hey all, Aaron here. Rather than hit you with some generic corporate speak, I just wanted to take a second and fill everyone in,” the message began. “Some of you may already know or have seen my announcement, but my wife and I are expecting our first child, a baby girl! Although Of Mice & Men was scheduled to perform at all Vans Warped Tour dates, we’ll be unable to perform at the Washington, D.C. date as it coincides with the due date.”

“I thank you all for your understanding and look forward to seeing you out on the road and at the other Warped dates!” he added.

Take a look below to see what those DC fans will be missing out on…

Of course, fans of the band more than understood that they needed to sit out the Warped Tour date in DC.

“14-year-old me is sad you’ll be missing Warped this year too, but the baby is more important,” one fan admitted in the comments. “CONGRATS! It’s wonderful news,” a second can added.

Meanwhile, the Vans Warped Tour powers that be seemed to completely understand the band having to dip. “Excited to have u on board in Long Beach and Florida! Congrats on the baby,” the IG account for the tour wrote in the comments.

That said, fans will still have plenty of upcoming chances to see the Costa Mesa, California-based band perform.

Of Mice & Men is still slated for Long Beach, California, in July and Orlando, Florida, in November for the Warped Tour. In addition, the band is currently embarking on their U.S. headlining tour.

OM&M also just added a fresh tune to their lineup—a track called “Another Miracle”. Dropped on May 8, it definitely sounds like it could be about a new baby…or maybe just the miracle of dropping bangers.