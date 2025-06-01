robin-thicke-marries-april-love-geary-in-cabo

More than six years after he popped the question, Robin Thicke married April Love Geary.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple officially tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday. “The night was beautiful,” the insider said. “And the couple is so happy.”

The couple were first romantically linked in 2014 and got engaged in 2018. They share three children – Luca Patrick, 2, Lola Alain, 4, and Mia Love, 5. Thicke also has a son, Julian, 15, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

The bride took to her Instagram Story to share some photos of the special event. She appeared wearing an elegant, all-lace white dress that featured a gorgeous 2-tier cathedral veil. The groom wore a black tux with sunglasses.

For the reception, Geary wore a one-shoulder all-white dress with slip-on sneakers.

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke get married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photos by April Love Geary/Instagram Story

Thicke re-proposed to Geary in Cannes just days before the big day.

“Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again,” Geary shared in a post on Instagram. She then stated the singer gave her a new ring that one of her best friends made.

“I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!!!” Geary declared about the ring. “This trip was such a dream.

Robin Thicke Honors His Late Father Alan During His Wedding to April Love Geary

While exchanging vows with April Love Geary, Robin Thicke honored his late father, Alan Thicke, by leaving an empty seat in the row reserved for close family members.

A video shared by author Kelly Gores revealed the special seat had a banner with the message, “In loving memory of Alan Thicke, Father of the Groom. We remember… Although you cannot be here with us today, your love and light remain in our hearts.”

The message further stated, “We feel your presence in the gentle breeze, the warmth of the sun, and the joy that fills the day. You are forever in our hearts.”

Alan Thicke passed away in 2016 of a ruptured aorta and a standard type A aortic dissection. The actor collapsed hours before his unexpected death while playing hockey with his son, Carter Thicke. He was 69 years old.

Robin previously opened up about how he keeps his father’s spirit alive through parenting his own children.

“Every time I speak to my son Julian, I feel him because I’m saying the same things he told me,” Robin said in 2021. “When I was young, I wanted to be a rebel because my dad was Mr. Good Guy. Now I just want to be as much like him as possible. In the end, all the advice he gave me was correct.”