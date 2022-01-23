Why Robin Roberts Won’t Be On ‘Good Morning America’ For The Next Few Days

The COVID-19 pandemic rages on, as evidenced by the slew of recent outbreaks among the morning show crowd. Robin Roberts of Good Morning America is the latest to test positive for the virus, and as a result, will be out of the studio for the next few days as she recovers and becomes non-contagious. She’s not the first anchor on the popular morning show to catch the virus, either.

Robin Roberts Out At ‘GMA’ Over COVID-19

Thursday night, Robin Roberts took to Twitter to explain some disappointing news to her fans. Thanks to a breakthrough case of COVID-19, she had been absent from Good Morning America for the better part of the week. Luckily, she assured her followers, her symptoms were mild and she was looking forward to getting back to work in the near future.

“Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can,” the tweet read. She’s not the only GMA host to catch the virus. Her co-host Michael Strahan tested positive last year and had to miss several shows as a result.

Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can. #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 #HappyFridayEve ❤️ — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 21, 2022

A Storied History Together

Before she came down with the virus, Strahan sang his co-host’s praises, even saying she “saved” his life when he first made the jump from Live! With Kelly And Michael to the more news-based morning program. In an interview with Candace Parker’s Moments podcast, Strahan explained, “I remember being at the Oscars on the red carpet and I was doing Live with Kelly at the time. I had never done an Oscar red carpet.”

Just when insecurity threatened to get the better of him, he spotted Roberts a few feet away on the red carpet. He continued, “I see her and walk over and give her a hug. I tell her, ‘I’m scared to death. I’m scared.’” She reassured him and he was able to perform with his usual flawless charm despite his case of nerves.

Other Morning Show COVID-19 News

Meanwhile, over on their competitor the Today Show, both Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie tested positive for the coronavirus, leading both ladies to work from home. Guthrie is still out while Kotb has recently returned to the famous Studio 1A. The coronavirus cases are rising in the United States, so we want to take a moment to hope everyone stays safe and healthy as this surge continues.

More Trending News

Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photo Of Kids At The ‘Happiest Place On Earth’ In Sweet Instagram Post



Report Claims Wendy Williams’ Health Crisis Is More Severe Than Originally Thought



Michael Strahan Finally Solves ‘Mystery Woman’ Fan Encounter Thanks To Social Media



ABC Lawsuit Has ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Feuding?



Savannah Guthrie Allegedly Controlling ‘Today’ Show ‘Like A Tyrant,’ Pushing Out Hoda Kotb, Anonymous Source Says