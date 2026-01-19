Robert Palmer’s 4 Most Popular Music Videos in Honor of What Would Have Been His 77th Birthday

In honor of what would have been Robert Palmer’s 77th birthday, we’re looking back at the music videos that proved looking sharp and staying “simply irresistible” was a full-time job. Try to keep your tie straight as we dive into his most legendary hits that became the backbone of VH1 back in the day…

Videos by Suggest

However, this isn’t just a matter of opinion. We’re taking a highly scientific approach to our countdown… By “scientific,” we mean letting YouTube views do the heavy lifting for ranking Robert Palmer’s music videos.

4. ‘Johnny and Mary’

Kicking things off with a whopping 12 million views is Palmer’s 1980 hit, “Johnny and Mary.” This synth-heavy, new wave-style tune is a departure from Palmer’s mainstream catalog. The production value is a bit rough, as expected for 1980. The video features a couple of mimes doing some interpretive dancing while the singer, looking disheveled with a loosened tie, sits at a desk singing into an old-timey radio microphone.

Image via YouTube / @robertpalmerofficial, The Island Def Jam Music Group

This one, actually shot on video, is sure to hit some major nostalgia for anyone who watched MTV in its early years (or had parents into new wave). “After 20 years, I finally found the song that I liked from my parents’ car,” one top comment reads under the YouTube posting of the video…

3. ‘I Didn’t Mean To Turn You On’

Next up, with a cool 13 million YouTube views, is the music video for “I Didn’t Mean To Turn You On.” Originally a Cherrelle song, Palmer’s 1986 cover offers a more sardonic and frankly ironic take. Hearing a nearly 40-year-old man sing about rebuffing unwanted advances after a single date adds a layer of unexpected humor to the track.

Image via YouTube / @robertpalmerofficial, The Island Def Jam Music Group

The music video, directed by Terence Donovan, features women similar to those in “Addicted to Love.” Palmer performs with an abstract “band” of female models known for their pale skin, heavy makeup, dark hair, and seductive, mannequin-like expressions. The video, which was storyboarded by concept developer Andrew Trovaioli, became an MTV staple in 1986.

2. ‘Simply Irresistible’

Oh, yeah, now we’re pulling out the big guns. Released as the lead single from his ninth studio album, Heavy Nova, in May 1988, Palmer’s “Simply Irresistible” is his next most popular video according to YouTube numbers, dropping in with 48 million views.

In true mid-80s Palmer style, the music video oozes cool sophistication, thanks to British fashion photographer Terence Donovan. It features Palmer, smooth as ever, surrounded by a lineup of stunning women with bold makeup and sleek, slicked-back hair. However, this time out, the models add a dash of color, sporting neon pink gowns (…and bathing suits).

Image via YouTube / @robertpalmerofficial, The Island Def Jam Music Group

These ladies weren’t just any models… Palmer handpicked them during a visit to the Kentucky Derby.

1. Robert Palmer’s Top Video on YouTube: ‘Addicted To Love’

It’s no shocker that “Addicted to Love” is Robert Palmer’s top video on YouTube. However, with over 144,740,000 views and counting, that’s a whole lot of people still hooked on his groove.

When people think of Palmer, this is the image that immediately comes to mind: “Addicted to Love,” complete with its iconic video featuring a band of models pretending to play the instruments. It’s so memorable that Palmer clearly thought, “Why mess with perfection?” and leaned into the same vibe for other videos (like the ones mentioned above).

Image via YouTube / @robertpalmerofficial, The Island Def Jam Music Group

The iconic video (also directed by Terence Donovan) helped the song propel him to the top of the U.S. charts for the first time at age 37.

Meanwhile, over on YouTube, the comments section for the legendary video is filled with fans mourning the loss of Palmer, who died in 2003 at the age of 54 from a heart attack.

“A lot of people try so very hard to be this cool, but you can’t fake it. Either you have it, or you don’t. RIP,” one top comment reads. “80s rule. Everyone was talking about this video when it came out. Stroke of genius. This man passed away too soon,” another fan added.