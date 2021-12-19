Rob Kardashian’s Trial For Alleged Battery And Assault From Black Chyna Scheduled, Here’s The Latest

Though Rob Kardashian and the mother of his child Blac Chyna have been broken up for years at this point, the allegations of battery and assault are still working their way through the courts. The former couple’s breakup set off a dramatic series of events that led to Rob posting intimate photos of Chyna, real name Angela White, on Instagram before he alleged that Chyna committed domestic violence against him in 2016. With the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family drawn into the legal drama, it’s no wonder the matter has moved so slowly through the court system

What’s Happening With Rob Kardashian’s Lawsuit Against Ex Blac Chyna?

The trial date for Rob Kardashian’s lawsuit against his former girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Dream, will take place in early 2022. Rob and Blac Chyna began dating in January of 2016, though the two’s relationship quickly imploded amid allegations of cheating in the summer of 2017.

Where It All Went Wrong

At the time, Rob posted several images of Chyna to his Instagram account which many categorized as revenge porn. As a result, his account was suspended, though it has since been reinstated. Later that same year, Rob filed a lawsuit against Chyna, alleging that the reality star and mom-of-two had assaulted him in the home that they shared together in December of 2016 and had pointed a gun at his head. Chyna’s attorney denied these allegations in a statement to E! News at the time of the filing, insisting there was “no violent attack” against Rob.

Chyna hasn’t taken the lawsuit lying down, and her legal team has spent the last few years deposing various members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including matriarch Kris Jenner as well as Rob’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the four women were deposed by Chyna’s lawyers in 2019, which provided 25 hours of testimony for the record.

Kardashian-Jenner Family Complaint About Subpoenas

Now the Kardashian-Jenner family is pushing back against new subpoenas to be deposed again ahead of the February 2022 trial start date. The family’s lawyer balked at the new subpoenas in court docs, insisting that they be “quashed because they present an unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden on the Non-Parties who have already been examined exhaustively by Ms. White in the related matter.”

The lawyer went on to cite the family’s busy schedule, arguing that it would be “excessively disruptive and burdensome to force their additional depositions to take place on such short notice.” The hearing to address the issues surrounding the subpoenas has been set for January 7, 2022, with the trial scheduled to begin the next month, on February 23. We will continue to monitor this legal drama as it plays out in court over the next few months.

