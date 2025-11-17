‘Riverdale’ Star Joins Major NBC Show

From Riverdale to the operating room, a familiar star is checking into an NBC medical drama.

Mädchen Amick took on dual roles for Brilliant Minds, guest-starring in one episode and already directing another.

Amick directed the seventh episode of the NBC medical drama’s second season, which aired on November 3. She is also set to guest star in the ninth episode, “The Fire Fighter,” airing on November 24, according to Variety.

Eric Dane will also guest star in the episode, playing a firefighter with ALS. Amick will play Alicia Ramati, who is described as “a strong-willed woman who wears her emotions on her sleeve, especially when it comes to her firefighting ex-husband, Matthew (Dane). She’s not afraid to state her opinion and care for the ones she loves.”

‘Riverdale’ star Mädchen Amick is set to direct and appear in ‘Brilliant Minds.’ (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage )

CW fans know Amick for starring in Riverdale, where she made her television directorial debut by helming multiple episodes.

‘Riverdale’ Star Mädchen Amick Breakthrough Role was in ‘Twin Peaks’

Amick is also known for her starring role in Twin Peaks and its Showtime revival. Other notable roles include American Horror Story, Damages, Californication, Gossip Girl, and ER. Her feature directorial debut, Fractured, was released in August.

Amick paid tribute to Twin Peaks mastermind David Lynch after his passing at 78 back in January.

“It’s hard for me to find the words to express the loss of, yes, a masterful genius but more importantly, a simply wonderful guy,” she wrote on Instagram. “David Lynch was my mentor. How lucky was I? He was also my dear friend. Always there for a random check-in or life-changing advice.”

“He was my north star; He watched me grow up; He watched me become a mother; He cheered me on when I stepped into the director’s chair. I will hold those long conversations we had in his home on the hill very close to my heart. We laughed; We cried; We stayed inspired. I will miss you, David. And I’ll see you on the other side,” Amick added.

“Your Madgekin,” she concluded the statement.