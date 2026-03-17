Riley Green Gets Phone Thrown In Face, Bleeds On Stage

Country singer Riley Green was left bleeding during a live performance after a fan hurled a phone at him onstage, forcing him to briefly stop the show.

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The incident occurred on March 14 at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia. He was performing there for his tour. Mid-performance, a phone flew from the crowd. It struck him near the ear, catching the singer off guard and drawing immediate concern from fans.

Video from the concert shows Green reacting in real time. He paused the performance and asked for the house lights to be turned on so he could identify the person responsible. With help from the audience, he pointed out the individual, and security quickly escorted the fan out of the venue.

“This one right here? Get his fat a– out of here. Go on,” he ordered.

Riley Green Required 5 Stitches For The Injury

Despite the disruption, Green maintained his composure. He even addressed the crowd with humor while blood visibly ran from his ear down his neck.

“I’d like to take a moment while I’ve got everybody’s attention to thank each and every one of you for coming out tonight,” he said. “Hang on, am I bleeding? Y’all see how tough I am? Thank God he didn’t have an iPhone 12, that would have really hurt.”

Medical staff treated the injury, and Green later confirmed the severity of the wound. In a social media update shared after the concert, he revealed that he required five stitches, writing that he was “sewed up” following the incident.

The singer ultimately resumed and completed the performance, earning cheers from the crowd for continuing despite the injury. Fans praised his professionalism and resilience, both at the venue and online, as clips of the moment circulated widely on social media.

Green has not announced any changes to his tour schedule following the incident. He continues to perform and engage with fans, though the moment has sparked renewed calls for better concert safety and audience awareness.