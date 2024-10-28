Ric Flair Breaks Silence on Stepson Sebastian Kidder’s Suicide at 24

Days after his stepson Sebastian Kidder committed suicide at the age of 24, Ric Flair broke his silence about the tragic ordeal.

In a post on Instagram, Flair opened up about his stepson’s shocking death. “I have spent hours wondering what to say,” he wrote. “After hearing the news of Sebastian’s passing, I can only imagine what Wendy [and] Paul are going through, having lost a son approximately the same age in 2013. I know the pair of your loss will be with you the rest of your life.”

Ric Flair continued to speak out about Sebastian Kidder by supporting his mother, Wendy. “I still every day of my life think about Reid as you will continue to think about Sebastian. You can’t blame yourself as I blamed myself for making Reid my best friend instead of being a good parent. Sometimes we get so close to our kids, we forget that they need us in so many different ways.”

Flair then shared how thankful he was for the time he had spent with Kidder. “I have so many great memories [and] bonding time with him as he grew up!” Flair pointed out. “He stood tall by his mother along with the whole family – Sophia, Paris, and Summer – while I was dying. He was so unselfish sharing his mother with me as I was dying.”

Ric Flair also stated that Sebastian Kidder was multi-talented and a huge success in everybody’s eyes. “I’m so sorry!” Flair added. “Wendy, please stay strong [and] don’t let anything deter you from all your successful endeavors you have in place in the future. God bless you both! Rest in peace, Sebastian.”

Sebastian Kidder Died One Month After Ric Flair And Wendy Barlow Announced Their Separation

The tragic loss of Sebastian Kidder came just one month after Ric Flair announced he and Wendy Barlow called it quits.

“As with every couple, we have experienced our ups and downs,” Flair posted on his Instagram account. “I think it’s important for everyone to know right now that we have decided to part ways respectfully. I’ll never ever be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2017.”

Ric also stated that Wendy never left his side amid his health battle. “We both are working on different projects at the current time [and] it becomes difficult with my schedule [and] her schedule to make this work.”

He then wished Wendy the best of luck with her projects. “And I know that he supports mine!” he added.

Wendy Barlow is Ric Flair’s fifth wife.