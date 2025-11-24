RFK Jr.’s Wife Recalls Going to Urgent Care With Hives After Meeting President Trump

RFK Jr.’s wife, Cheryl Hines, admits her first meeting with President Trump didn’t go as well as she thought it would.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Hines opened up about the stress she endured while her husband was running for president.

“The fact that he didn’t [initially] get Secret Service protection when he was a presidential candidate is unacceptable,” she stated. “During that time, I would stay dressed with my shoes on until I was ready to go to bed, just because I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Hines also stated, “And there were phone calls saying ‘Someone just showed up at his rally with loaded guns and was asking to see Bobby,’ So it was a real concern.”

The former Curb Your Enthusiasm star then spoke about how she first met Trump days after the Pennsylvania assassination attempt in July 2024. The stress of meeting him led to a medical situation.

“[Trump] had the bandage on his ear that was a reminder of how close the bullet was to his temple,” she explained. “It really struck me that something could happen in an instant that would change everything. And I knew that Bobby was out there every day campaigning just like President Trump was doing.”

As RFK Jr. and Trump discussed life and death situations, Hines said she felt her body go “into overdrive,” and she broke out in hives.

Following the event, Hines spoke about how she reached a high level of stress. That was when RFK Jr. mentioned dropping out of the 2024 presidential race to endorse Trump.

“They did connect on a lot of levels and had common goals that they wanted to accomplish,” she pointed out. “[However] the stress of all of it was a lot. And then my lips started swelling, and I was worried that my throat might start closing up, and I had to go to urgent care.”

Along with the stress of her husband’s political career, Hines reflected on their marriage. She admitted she was used to others asking her why she married him.

“There’s extremes on both sides to Bobby — and being his wife,” she said. “Because there are a lot of people who absolutely love and support him. And then there are people who, no matter what he accomplishes, are still going to criticize him.”

She further shared, “And I thought it was important for me to say: this is why I love him. This is who he is as a person, and this is who we are to each other.

“If I’m just telling the truth about what I’ve been through… it makes me feel better,” the actress added. “Because they’re my own words and you can’t misconstrue them.”

The couple has been married since 2014.