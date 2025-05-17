Revered Singer Junior Byles Dead at 76

Junior Byles, the talented yet troubled veteran singer beloved for roots-reggae classics such as Curly Locks and Fade Away, has died.

His sister, Janet Byles, confirmed to the Jamaica Observer that he passed away on Thursday, May 15, at the Kingston Public Hospital in Jamaica. A cause of death was not disclosed.

The singer was 76.

Per the Jamaica Observer, Byles rose to fame during the Rasta-inspired roots revolution of the early 1970s with memorable tracks such as Curly Locks, Beat Down Babylon, and A Place Called Africa.

Kenneth Byles Jr. was born in Kingston. In the late 1960s, he began his music career as a fireman by day and a member of The Versatiles by night. By the early 1970s, he embarked on a solo journey, collaborating with legendary producer Lee “Scratch” Perry to create a series of fan favorite tracks, including the iconic Beat Down Babylon and Curly Locks.

Released in 1974, Fade Away was produced by Earl “Chinna” Smith, a prolific session musician whose impressive credits include work with Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers, as well as Lauryn Hill.

A High Profile Tribute Album to Junior Byles Came Out Recently

Byles’ career was deeply impacted by mental illness, leading him to wander the streets without direction at times. In recent years, he received financial support from his peers in the artistic community.

Two years ago, Earl “Chinna” Smith and his Binghistra Movement paid tribute to some of the singer’s most iconic works with Still Beating Down Babylon. Released under the American independent label DubShot Records, the album features 11 acoustic renditions of classics such as Beat Down Babylon, Fade Away, A Place Called Africa, and Curly Locks.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia Grange, paid tribute to the late Junior Byles after his passing.

“Junior’s contribution helped to create the potent force that Reggae music has become in the world. In recording some of Roots-Reggae’s greatest songs, he rubbed shoulders with some of music’s brightest and best throughout the years from the 1960s when he entered the business,” Grange said.

“I am happy that Junior Byles was among those given the Reggae Gold Award at the Reggae Gold Awards Ceremony held during Reggae Month 2025,” she added.