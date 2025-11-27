Revered Musician Dead at 72: RIP to Dadou Pasquet

On 22 November 2025, the world of music lost one of its brightest stars. Dadou Pasquet, the legendary Haitian guitarist, composer, and co-founder of Magnum Band, passed away at the age of 72.

Per Hayti News, his family announced his passing. “It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved André ‘Dadou’ Pasquet, which occurred on November 22, 2025, following a long illness,” his family wrote.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family.”

Born in Port-au-Prince in 1953, Dadou Pasquet devoted his life to the art of music. His early years in music would lead him to join the celebrated group Tabou Combo, one of Haiti’s most influential bands, before he and his brother co-founded Magnum Band in Miami in 1976.

Over decades, Dadou’s guitar became a symbol of Haitian soul. His playing was described as both refined and powerful, weaving traditional Haitian rhythms with jazz, Caribbean beats and contemporary flair.

Through Magnum Band, he helped bring the sound of Haitian “kompa” to stages around the world.

Dadou Pasquet Was Ill Before Passing Away

His final days were marked by illness. His family had recently shared a plea for prayers, noting his serious health struggles and inability to perform or communicate with fans as he once had.

In response, tributes poured in. The government of Haiti, cultural institutions, fellow musicians and fans expressed deep sorrow. For many, Dadou Pasquet was more than a guitarist. He was a beacon of Haitian identity, a cultural ambassador whose humility matched his talent.

“With Dadou, an essential page in the musical history of Haiti has turned. He revolutionized the approach to the guitar in compas,” wrote Haitian singer and composer Ralph Condé.

His passing is not simply the end of a life, but the closing of a golden chapter in Haitian music. Dadou Pasquet leaves behind a legacy of melodies that defined generations. A legacy that, his family and admirers hope, will continue to resonate every time someone picks up a guitar and remembers his final and most important message: “Jwe mizik lan.”